Popular Kannada Comedian Michael Madhu Passes Away At 51

With each passing day, the year 2020 is getting worse. This morning the Kannada cinemagoers woke up to the shocking news of popular comedian-actor Michael Madhu passing away. He was quite popular for his comic timings and well versed acting. Michael passed away yesterday at his residence in Bangalore.

The veteran actor in his career spanning over 15 years has acted in over 300 Kannada films. Michael Madhu shares a huge fan following among the Kannada audience and is quite popular among his fans for his rib-tickling comedy and a great sense of humor.

As per a report from IBTimes, Michael Madhu collapsed at his residence Wednesday afternoon following which he was rushed to KIMS Hospital there. The actor breathed his last yesterday evening.

Fans and followers of Madhu took to twitter to pay their last respect to the veteran actor.

Michael Madhu has acted in many successful films like Bhajarangi, Shhh!, Operation Antha, Om, Uppi 2, AK 47 among many others.

The Kannada actor has always been a big fan and admirer of the legendary Michael Jackson following which he added the late American singer-dancer’s name to his name.

Madhu is survived by his wife and two daughters. We offer our condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace.

