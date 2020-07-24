Tollywood heartthrob Nithiin is all set to officially bid adieu to his bachelorhood this Sunday. The Telugu actor will be tying the knot to his long time girlfriend Shalini on 26th July at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. It was only early this week when the couple made it to headlines following their engagement that took place at the actor’s residence.

Nithiin who is currently all busy with preparations and rituals had his Pelli Koduku function today. Gracing the event with their presence were ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan and Tollywood filmmaker Trivikram Srivas. The groom to be posed for a picture along with the duo, also accompanying them were producer China Babu.

Nithiin shared the picture and thanked the trio for gracing the event with their presence. The Bheeshma actor’s caption read, “A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me ”

A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FnisoavTPH — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 24, 2020

Speaking on the work front, Nithiin who was last seen in Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Telugu romantic drama, Rang De. The film also features national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

