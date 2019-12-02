Pattas: Beat The Monday Blues With Dhanush’s High Energy Dance Track ‘Chill Bro’

Kollywood superstar Dhanush has kick-started the promotions of his upcoming release, Pattas, with a high energy dance track titled Chill Bro. The National award winning actor yesterday took on twitter to unveil the first track from the film.

The actor along with the dance track tweeted: “#pattas first single #chillbro pattas vedippoma.”

Talking about Chill Bro, the high on energy dance track with its catchy lyrics, is sure to make heads turn and make music lovers groove to its beats.

The song is been sung by the Kolaveri Di star himself. The music for the song has been composed by duo of Vivek and Merin. The lyrics for the dance track has been penned by Mervin Solomon and Vivek Siva.

Pattas has the versatile actor in the dual role of father and son. The film has actress Sneha and Mehreen Pirzadaa as the film’s leading ladies.

The shooting of Pattas is almost done, except for the climax portions. The shoot for the same is expected to resume soon and is believed to wrap up by mid-December.

The Dhanush starrer is being helmed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, and it is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, under the production banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Talking about Dhanush, the actor who was last seen on big screen in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, apart from action drama Pattas, also has yet another big film in his kitty in form of Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster thriller which has been tentatively titled D40.

