Malavika Mohanan Looks Divine In A Sabyasachi Outfit At ‘Master’ Audio Launch Event; See Pics

Actress Malavika Mohanan who is quite popular for her act in Rajinikanth’s action drama Petta, has been making headlines following her upcoming release and the most anticipated action-thriller, Master. Malavika who was present on Sunday at the audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master had all eyes on her following her stylish Indian attire and her bright smile.

Malavika Mohanan looked divine and drop-dead gorgeous at Master audio launch as she donned a purple emroidered churidar by leading Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress opted for a simple and elegant look, as along with the Churidar the actress sported a Kundan studded necklace and bangles from Jaipur gems along with a small bindi on the forehead.

The actress share d the picture on her Instagram handle yesterday and fans could not stop gushing over her charm. The comments section has been flooding with love eversince.

About Malavika’s much anticipated Master, the action thriller also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, as the Super Deluxe star will be seen as the lead antagonist.

With Master, it is also for the first time where the young actress will be sharing space with the likes of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupath.

Master is been helmed by Lokeh Kanagaraj, and music for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Master will release on 9th April.

