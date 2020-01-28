Krack Poster: Birthday Girl Shruti Haasan Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Desi Avatar From Ravi Teja’s Action Thriller

Gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan who is celebrating her 34th Birthday today is over the moon following all the adorable wishes she has been getting from her fans and followers. On the special occasion, the makers of her upcoming release Krack released the actress’s first look from the action thriller.

Director Gopichand Malineni took to his Twitter handle to share the brand new poster of his film featuring Shruti. The filmmaker also had a sweet birthday wish for the actress that read: “Many more happy returns of the to the multitalented Actor and the sweetest friend @shrutihaasan Have a wonderful year ahead!!#Krack”

Krack is based on multiple true incidents that took place in the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The action-thriller is been bankrolled by B Madhu under Saraswathi Film Productions. Music for the film is composed by S Thaman. Krack will hit the big screen on 8th May 2020.

