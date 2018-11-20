KGF team recreated gold mines from 70's at Real Kolar Gold Field

One of the most ambitious films to emerge from the southern market is KGF, the film revolves around the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka.

KGF marks Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment’s first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such.

In order to deliver authenticity onscreen, KGF makers shot at Real location – The Kolar Gold Fields.

While accessing the real location, the makers had to recreate Gold mine operations which had shut down in 2001. Huge sets were constructed to add to the authenticity of the real locations.

Besides constructing sets, there was also a health hazard as the soil of Kolar Gold Fields has toxic elements. The makers took all necessary precautions and ensured safety of the cast and crew before beginning shoot.

The film traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur while Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF.

Depicting the Gold Fields from late 70s, the period drama is being made in two parts. The first of which will be titled KGF Chapter 1 which is slated to release on 21st December 2018.