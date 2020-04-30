Sandalwood superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Kannada film industry. The actor duo never fails to make heads turn with their adorable pictures and family videos. It was yesterday evening when Radhika Pandit had a surprise for her and Yash fans, as she shared a glimpse of her son who turns 6 months old today.

Radhika Pandit along with then picture on Instagram had a caption that read, “The moment all of u were waiting for..Yes tomorrow, Junior turns 6 months!! He will be ready to greet u all.. are u guys ready for him!! 🤗#nimmaRP #radhikapanditP.S : Thanks Amrita for this memorable shoot!@mommyshotsbyamrita”

Talking about the picture one gets to see Yash and Radhika Pandit’s baby boy deep asleep in a basket and giving the little one a company is his elder sister Ayra.

Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their baby boy last year on 30th October 2019. Yash and Radhika Pandit had followed the same trend even with Ayra. As the couple introduced their little angle and revealed her name to the world when was six months old.

Talking about Yash, the actor is assuring to spend quality time with his family amid lockdown. Yash has a huge release later this year in the form of his much anticipated KGF Chapter 2. The Yash starrer will be a pan India release that will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

