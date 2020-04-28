South star Ram Charan recently revealed that he was beaten by his Star father Chiranjeevi only once and that too with a police belt gifted by his grandfather. Ram Charan was beaten by Chiranjeevi for using abusive language.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi share a very strong bond. The two have never been in the news for their differences or any wrong reasons. They have even worked together on Chiranjeevi’s last film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. But in a recent interview with a TV channel, Ram Charan revealed that it was only once when he was beaten by his father Chiranjeevi and that too for the right reasons.

According to International Business Times, Ram Charan spoke about getting beaten by Chiranjeevi and said, “He has beaten me only once in childhood. I was 8 years old and I noticed my driver and security were talking to each other near the gate. I didn’t understand a few of their words. I went inside the house and asked Naga Babu uncle. My father had just returned home from shooting. My uncle took me to his room”.

Charan added, “He told my father that I have learned some words from his friends or someone. Then my father sent him outside. I didn’t understand the reason and I had to give an explanation. My grandfather had gifted a belt to my father after his retirement. He took that and beat me. He told me that those were very bad words and never use them in your life. I didn’t talk to Naga babu for many days”.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently working in SS Rajamouli’s period film, RRR, which is slated to hit the theatres on January 8, 2021. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

