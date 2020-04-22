Harbhajan Singh Excited To Make His Tamil Debut, Is He Planning To Turn A Full Time Actor?

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh seems to have taken acting as a career option and is aiming the regional industry to make his niche. The cricketer actor who was seen in the Punjabi film Bhaji in trouble in 2013, is all set to make his Tamil debut with Friendship.

Friendship will star Harbhajan as an engineering student who comes from Punjab and has him as the central character of the story. The film is been helmed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. When the actor was asked about doing Tamil and Punjabi films, he said let the Khans do Bollywood, I am happy doing Punjabi and Tamil movies.

According to a report in India.com, Harbhajan Singh said, “I get immense love from the people of Tamil Nadu as I have played for the Chennai team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So, the language is not absolutely unknown to me, but yes, I do need a translator on set, who helps me with my scenes. I have also shot a cameo for another Tamil film, which is yet to release.”

The actor was further asked if he plans to pursue acting as a career and what are his plans. He said, “I could think of pursuing acting, but it all depends on how I fare in this film. I have also been offered a Punjabi film. For 19 years of my life as a cricketer, I have travelled constantly. Today, I only play in the IPL, which happens once in a year. I have 10 months in the year for myself, so why not do something new?”

Harbhajan is aware of the fact that many cricketers have tried their luck at acting but have failed. “My wife, Geeta (Basra), told me not to get into films as it’s nothing like the sport that I play. She is right in the sense that acting is not everyone’s cup of tea, but if nothing else, tajurba toh mil hi jayega,” he added.

Friendship went on floors just two days ago the lockdown was announced and now will only reboot once everything falls into place.

