Happy Birthday ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan; Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan & A.R Murugadoss Wish The Legend

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan who turned 65 today has been showered with birthday wishes from all across the industry on social media sites on his special day. Actors including Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan and A.R Murugadoss wished the megastar on his special day.

The superstar who made his acting debut at the age of 5 as a child artist in Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma has so far acted in over 120 films in his career.

The veteran actor is one of the very few actors who have completed 60 years in cinema.

In his 60 years long filmy career, the legend has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi language films. Kamal, in total, has won the prestigious National Film Award under the best actor category thrice.

The Indian actor was honoured with Padma Shri in 1990 and Padma Bhushan in 2014. The actor was also awarded Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for his contribution to the cine world by the French Government in 2016.

On the occasion of Kamal’s birthday, his daughter Shruti along with others from the film fraternity and fans took on twitter to wish him.

Happy birthday Bapuji ikamalhaasan ❤️ such a special birthday marking 60 years of your work in cinema , we get to go back to paramakudi we get to celebrate atthis life as well and most importantly we get to be a part… https://t.co/WmXxfZrBrU — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 7, 2019

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Your contribution to cinema has been phenomenal…Congratulations on completing 60 glorious years in Films 👏👏 It's truly truly Inspiring!

May you have an amazing year filled with happiness and good health…🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2019

Happiest birthday to the LEGEND @ikamalhaasan sir. Thank you for all that you have done for cinema and most importantly for making it possible for future generations to understand, respect and dream about cinema. We would be lost without you. Nandri ayya. 🙏🏽♥️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) November 7, 2019

Wishing you a very very very happy birthday Sir 🤗🤗🤗🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰 @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/vvIGvW6Afh — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 6, 2019

Happy birthday @ikamalhassan sir, Wishing you a wonderful year of good health, happiness and success.. 🎂💐🎈#HBDKamalHaasan — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) November 7, 2019

Happy Birthday, @ikamalhaasan sir.. an actor par excellence!! It's an Honour to be working with you.. Have a wonderful year ahead!! — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 7, 2019

Birthday Wishes To @ikamalhaasan sir From All SuperStar Rajinikanth Fans 🎂 Wishing Him All Success & Happiness 🙂#HBDKamalFromThalaivarFan#HBDKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/zqVDE8xaPE — Rajini Soldiers (@RajiniSoldiers) November 6, 2019

Aamir Khan fans are wishing Legend @ikamalhaasan a very Happy Birthday. #HBDKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/jOAHrF3f4T — Aamir Khan Trends (@AamirTrends) November 6, 2019

Here’s the common dp for @ikamalhaasan birthday made by his lovely online fans 💕 pic.twitter.com/FI842Kfs0W — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 5, 2019

On the work front, the actor who was last seen on the big screen last year in Vishwaroopam 2, is all busy these days with filmmaker S.Shankar’s Indian 2. Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 hit Tamil release Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film told the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.

The sequel will have the actor performing some high octane action sequences, and will also be seen in a clean-shaven look.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth along with others in major roles. The Kamal starrer is slated for release on 14th April 2021.

