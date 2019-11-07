Happy Birthday ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan; Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan & A.R Murugadoss Wish The Legend

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan who turned 65 today has been showered with birthday wishes from all across the industry on social media sites on his special day. Actors including Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan and A.R Murugadoss wished the megastar on his special day.

The superstar who made his acting debut at the age of 5 as a child artist in Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma has so far acted in over 120 films in his career.

Happy Birthday 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan: Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan & A.R Murugadoss Take On Social Media To Wish The Acting Legend
The veteran actor is one of the very few actors who have completed 60 years in cinema.

In his 60 years long filmy career, the legend has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi language films. Kamal, in total, has won the prestigious National Film Award under the best actor category thrice.

The Indian actor was honoured with Padma Shri in 1990 and Padma Bhushan in 2014. The actor was also awarded Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for his contribution to the cine world by the French Government in 2016.

On the occasion of Kamal’s birthday, his daughter Shruti along with others from the film fraternity and fans took on twitter to wish him.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen on the big screen last year in Vishwaroopam 2, is all busy these days with filmmaker S.Shankar’s Indian 2. Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 hit Tamil release Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film told the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.

The sequel will have the actor performing some high octane action sequences, and will also be seen in a clean-shaven look.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth along with others in major roles. The Kamal starrer is slated for release on 14th April 2021.

