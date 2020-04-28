Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni! Hubby Naga Chaitanya Bakes A Special Cake As The Actress Turns 33, WATCH

Gorgeous and versatile actress Samantha Akkineni who turns 33 today will be celebrating her special day at home with husband Naga Chaitanya and family amid quarantine. Samantha early today took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures with husband Naga Chaitanya and also an adorable video which has the Venky Mama actor making a special cake for the birthday girl.

Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni! Hubby Naga Chaitanya Bakes A Special Cake For Rangasthalam Actress As She Turns 33, WATCH
Talking about the pictures, the first pic has Samantha making her wish with her birthday cake right next to her. The second pic has the adorable pair of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya together posing for a selfie with all smiles.

About the video, one gets to see Naga Chaitanya sweating out and putting in all his efforts to make a perfect and special birthday cake for his beautiful wife.

Fans too have left no stone unturned to wish the Rangasthalam actress on her special day with hashtag #HappyBirthdaySamantha.

On the work front, Samantha who started her career back in 2010 with Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave, completed 10 years in films in February. In her decade long career the actress has delivered blockbusters like Theri, Janatha Garage, Rangasthalam, Majili, Oh!Baby among many others.

Samantha who was last seen in Jaanu, has a big project under her belt in the form of Vignesh Shivan’s romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be making her debut in the digital world with Family Man Season 2.

