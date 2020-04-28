Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni! Hubby Naga Chaitanya Bakes A Special Cake As The Actress Turns 33, WATCH

Gorgeous and versatile actress Samantha Akkineni who turns 33 today will be celebrating her special day at home with husband Naga Chaitanya and family amid quarantine. Samantha early today took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures with husband Naga Chaitanya and also an adorable video which has the Venky Mama actor making a special cake for the birthday girl.

Talking about the pictures, the first pic has Samantha making her wish with her birthday cake right next to her. The second pic has the adorable pair of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya together posing for a selfie with all smiles.

About the video, one gets to see Naga Chaitanya sweating out and putting in all his efforts to make a perfect and special birthday cake for his beautiful wife.

Fans too have left no stone unturned to wish the Rangasthalam actress on her special day with hashtag #HappyBirthdaySamantha.

Below are some of the adorable wishes which fans had for their favourite actress.

Kill Them With Your Smile ❤️

Bury Them With Your Success ❤️ Happy Birthday to the expression queen of Indian Cinema ❤️@Samanthaprabhu2 #HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/gQbZx5YRtF — Rahul Saha (@imrahulsaha) April 28, 2020

Wishing the sweetest person in the world and our DemiGod a Happy birthday :) @Samanthaprabhu2 god bless you angel :) #HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/yCU4Vhksh4 — Samantha Akkineni Fans (@SamanthaPrabuFC) April 27, 2020

Happy Birthday To Beauty with Brain Actress @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️

Best Wishes from @YoursEesha Fans ! All The Best For Your Future Projects & Long Life 🥰 #HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/VU4LKw3HZh — Eesha Rebba Fans ❤️ (@TeamEeshaRebba) April 28, 2020

Happy Birthday to one of the Talented actress @Samanthaprabhu2 on behalf of all @dhanushkraja fans :) #HappyBirthdaySamantha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3vCZ0VKlWN — Dhanush Trends™ (@DhanushTrends) April 27, 2020

Happy Birthday Q-U-E-E-N @Samanthaprabhu2 ! Have a beautiful year with Lots Success and Happiness ♥! We Love You Forever Sam ♥#HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/JXOgEgsQ38 — Trends Samantha ™ (@Trends_Samantha) April 27, 2020

Happiest Birthday To The Wonderful Human Being in The World 🙏🙏😘Who Admires Us With Soulful Heart &Acting &Character !! The Love U Shown On Us will Never Fade out !! Love U 3000 @Samanthaprabhu2 💥♥️😘#HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/3p7ocyhsK5 — Trends Samantha ™ (@Trends_Samantha) April 27, 2020

You are an inspiration to many female actors. Happy Birthday Super Star Samantha garu @Samanthaprabhu2 #HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/wUX2ufjYk7 — Nivetha (@Nivethaoffl) April 28, 2020

Birthday Wishes To @Samanthaprabhu2 On Behalf Of All Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan Fans 🤗 Wishing You Many More Success And Happiness ❤️🤘#HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/1CBbbo1LmN — Ram Charan Addicts™ (@FansOfRamCharan) April 28, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day mam I am big fan 🎂🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 Allah aapko.lambi Umar de aameen 🤲🤲🤲🤲#HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/H3hmuTdTSQ — 🤴Súháíl Sháíkh🤴 (@SUhAILS72810016) April 28, 2020

On the work front, Samantha who started her career back in 2010 with Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave, completed 10 years in films in February. In her decade long career the actress has delivered blockbusters like Theri, Janatha Garage, Rangasthalam, Majili, Oh!Baby among many others.

Samantha who was last seen in Jaanu, has a big project under her belt in the form of Vignesh Shivan’s romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be making her debut in the digital world with Family Man Season 2.

