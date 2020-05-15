Happy Birthday Ram Pothineni! Actor Shares Teaser Of Song From His Next 'Red', Fans Go Gaga
Happy Birthday Ram Pothineni! Actor Shares Teaser Of Song From His Next ‘Red’, Fans Go Gaga

Tollywood heartthrob Ram Pothineni is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. Expectedly, fans are showering him with wishes and adorable messages. A couple of days ago, Ram issued a note on Twitter handle urging his fans to stay safe at home and follow safety measures regularly. He also requested them not to celebrate his birthday in grand style by venturing out in groups and cutting cakes.

Although this birthday is quiet for Ram, he gifted a special treat for all his admirers and fans. He took to his Twitter handle to share a teaser of high voltage dance track ‘Dinchak’ from his next, Red.

Ram Pothineni shared the teaser of Dinchak with a tweet that reads, ” Here’s the teaser of one of my fav songs from #RedTheFilm I had a blast on sets filming this..I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this.”

Talking about Dinchak, Ram Pothineni can be seen sporting rugged looks and showcasing his energetic moves at a railway station. The song also features Hebah Patel and her sizzling moves sets screens ablaze.

Dinchak is sung by Saketh and Keerthana Sharma. Lyrics for the dance track are penned by Kasarala Shyam. Music is composed by Mani Sharma.

Talking about the film Red, the Ram Pothineni starrer is an official Telugu remake of Arjun Vijay’s Tamil super-hit Thadam. Red also has actresses Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, and Amrita Aiyer in key roles.

The action-thriller is been helmed by Kishore Tirumala.

Ram Pothineni was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Sci-Fi venture iSmart Shankar.

Below are some of the fan wishes for Ram Pothineni:

