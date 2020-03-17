Happy Birthday Puneeth Rajkumar! Yuvarathnaa Actor Showered With Lots Of Love & Wishes By Fans

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar who turns 45 today has been showered with all love and adorable wishes from his dear fans on social media sites. The Sandalwood star who was last seen on the big screen in superhit action venture ‘Natasaarvabhowma’, is all busy these days following the promotions of his upcoming and the most anticipated release, Yuvarathnaa.

The star actor who made his debut as a child artist in films with 1976 released Kannada venture Premada Kanike, is known for his action ventures. The Kannada superstar who is one of the most admired and followed superstars in the industry a few days back took to his Twitter handle to inform that this year he won’t be celebrating his big day with his fans following Coronavirus Pandemic. The Yuvarathnaa star also requested his fans to stay safe and to avoid social gatherings amidst Coronavirus Outbreak.

However, the actor’s fans have left no stone unturned to make feel their favourite star special by poring in their love and best wishes on social media for his upcoming release Yuvarathnaa.

Below are some of the cute and adorable wish which fans had for the Sandalwood superstar.

Wish you happy birthday 🎂🎂💐💐🎉🎉🎊🎊 @PuneethRajkumar appu Anna

wish you from Karnataka @Suriya_offl fans club pic.twitter.com/jatJqXb1FT — Karnataka Suriya Fans Club™ (@Sfckarnataka) March 17, 2020

Happy Birthday to the POWER STAR⭐, APPU @PuneethRajkumar sir❤️😍😍 From Baadshah @KicchaSudeep Cults….

May your friendship remain like this…

Stay blessed sir😁😄 pic.twitter.com/PShO2Q0S5T — Bos team_channapatna (@BOSTeamChanpatn) March 17, 2020

Talking about Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming release Yuvarathnaa, the actioner is been helmed by Santosh Ananddram. The film is been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Himbale films banner.

The Puneeth Rajkumar starrer has Sayyeshaa as the leading lady along with Boman Irani, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Raadhika Sarathkumar and others.

