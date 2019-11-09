Asuran: Venkatesh Having A Tough Time Finding Director For Its Telugu Remake?

Kollywood film Asuran which released a month back in theatres is having a good run at the box office. Post its release in the span of fewer than two weeks the Tamil superstar Dhanush starrer garnered a whopping 100 crores. Tollywood actor Venkatesh who caught up with the film recently was left so awestruck that he will soon be reprising Dhanush’s role in the Telugu remake.

Reportedly, the actor, and the producer Suresh Babu who will be bankrolling the Telugu remake of Asuran is having a tough time finding a director who can direct the film.

As reports, the actor-producer duo of Venkatesh and Suresh had approached director Tharun Bhascker, but following his busy schedule, the latter rejected the offer. Filmmaker Vetrimaaran who made the original film too was approached by Suresh, but the former showed the least interest in making the remake of his own film.

Now as per the latest reports, Suresh early this week held a special screening of the original film for young upcoming directors. But then again the response which he got from the young budding filmmakers have only left him thinking what next, as many felt that the film is way too intense, some felt that only an experienced director can pull off the remake and the remaining had self-doubt whether or not they can make it possible.

Asuran has directed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and it is based on Sahithya Academy Winning Tamil writer, Poomani’s novel, Vekkai.

The Dhanush starrer has Mollywood actress Manju Warrier in lead along with Prakash Raj and Nassar in major roles.

Talking about Venkatesh, the actor was last seen on big screen early this year in F2-Fun and Frustration with Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles.

The versatile actor currently awaits the release of his film Venky Mama which also stars his nephew Naga Chaitanya in lead. The film has actresses Payal Rajput and Rashi Khanna as its leading ladies.

