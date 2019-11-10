Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: After Mont Saint Michel & Eiffel Tower; Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde Shoot With Lido Dancers

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is leaving no stone unturned to make their film phenomenal. The production team has been spending a bomb of an amount to make the film a visual treat for cine-goers.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo team comprising the film’s lead actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are currently in Paris to shoot video of romantic track Samajavaragamana in the city of love.

Post wrapping up the song schedules at the magnificent Mont Saint Michel and Eiffel Tower. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo teams wrapped up the song shoot at Lido De Paris which is known worldwide for its famous cabaret dancers.

It was yesterday evening when Allu Arjun took his Instagram to handle to thank the staff, dancers, and management of Lio De Paris. The actor shared a still of the song along with a post that read: Thank You @lidoparis. #samajavaragamana #alavaikunthapurramuloo

Talking about Samajavaragamana, the unplugged version of the song which was released a month back has become the most liked song in Telugu.

The song is been sung by Sid Sriram and it is been composed by S. Thaman.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film is been helmed by Triviram Srinivas It is for the third time where the actor-director duo of Allu Arjun and Trivikram have teamed up for a film project. Before Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the duo has worked together for Julai and S/O Satyamurthy.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will hit big screens on 12th January 2020 in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!