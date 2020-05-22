After Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter, Puri Jagannadh To Helm THIS Bollywood Superstar For Yet Another Pan India Film?

Puri Jagannadh who is known for superhits like Temper, Pokiri, Iddarammayilatho, iSmart Shankar, is in the news for his upcoming Fighter. The film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is in headlines ever since its inception and is also one of the much-awaited releases.

Now as per the latest buzz, post Fighter, Puri Jagannadh will be helming yet another pan Indian film with none other than Salman Khan.

As per a report from Gulte.com, Puri Jagannadh has narrated the script to Salman Khan. And reportedly, Salman is quite impressed with the same. The report also stated that the director will meet Salman for further discussion about the project after lockdown.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced.

If everything falls in place, then Salman will be the second from Bollywood after Amitabh Bachchan to work with Puri Jagannadh.

Puri Jagannadh had directed Amitabh in 2011’s Hindi film Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. Meanwhile talking about Puri’s upcoming Fighter, the first schedule of the film was wrapped in Mumbai, early this year.

The Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda starrer will be presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will also release in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Meanwhile, David Warner’s dance on Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and other social media activities has left Puri Jagannadh impressed. A few days back, he even offered David a cameo.

