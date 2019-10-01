After Tamannaah, Pooja Hegde To Appear In A Special Song In Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in a special song opposite superstar Mahesh Babu in Telugu action film “Sarileru Neekevvaru“. The Mahesh Babu starrer has been trending all over the internet now for quite some time. Now as per reports Pooja Hegde too will be joining the cast of the Tollywood venture which without a doubt is one of the most anticipated releases down south.

It was just recently actress Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed that she will be seen in a special song opposite Mahesh in the film.

Reportedly, there will be two special numbers in the Mahesh starrer. One will feature Tamannaah and the other track will have Pooja.

However, whether or not Pooja will be part of the film is not yet confirmed. As an official confirmation by Pooja and the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru is yet to be made.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna opposite Mahesh in lead.

The Mahesh starrer is being helmed by director Anil Ravipudi, and it is slated to hit big screen in January 2020.

Talking about Pooja, the actress who was last seen on big screen opposite Varun Tej in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, is all busy these days promoting her Bollywood venture Housefull 4 which has Akshay Kumar in lead & also filming the final portions of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo which has Allu Arjun in lead.

