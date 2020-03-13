15 Years Of Anushka Shetty: Netizens Express Their Love For Baahubali Actress With Heartwarming Tweets

Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty who is known worldwide for her character Devasena which she played in Baahubali, completed her 15 years in films. A special event ’15 Years Of Anushka’ was organized for the actress in Hyderabad where she received a warm welcome from her fans, filmmakers Puri Jagannadh and SS Rajamouli along with others.

The actress had a gala time with her fans and guests there at the special event, as she also interacted with the media and spoke about her career, her journey in films so far, her fans and also about her marriage plans.

Anushka’s fans also took to Twitter to trend #15YearsOfAnushkaShetty with heartwarming messages for their favourite actress on the special occasion.

Below are some of the adorable tweets which fans had for Anushka.

Congratulating Our Sweety Lady Super Star #AnushkaShetty on completing 15 successful years in TFI👌👌👌👌👌 One & Only Actress with So much of Hardwork & Dedication 🙏🙏🙏#15YearsOfAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/caRgyLiAg6 — ʀᴀᴅʜᴇ ꜱʜyᴀᴍ🗨️ (@RAGHAVA_45) March 12, 2020

#15YearsofAnushkaShetty

Anytime the top from South 😘 Sweety… Can pull off any kinda genres Favorite forever.. Like what #Shobhana Chechi for Malayalis , 💞 Still there's no replacement for that #Devasena in @BaahubaliMovie 15 years of princess👸 #AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/NaYrp2Ft9Z — ABHILASH S NAIR (@itsmeStAbhi) March 13, 2020

Many Heroines couldn't able to sustain more than few 3-4 years in Film industry especially tollywood. In such field to complete 15 years is no joke! Not that, even after these many years she's still first choice for female centric films. A True Superstar💛#15YearsofAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/68m0HRSIID — Shyam (@shyamMSDian07) March 12, 2020

Super cute pictures from the #15YearsofAnushkaShetty celebrations event!! 🥰 So much positivity, love & appreciation for our Sweety #AnushkaShetty !❤️ A big thank you to everyone on behalf of all her fans. 🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/RIM5Ww6U11 — Anushka Shetty Fanclub™ (@sweetyanushkafc) March 13, 2020

Anushka who was last seen on the big screen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in a cameo is all busy these days with promotions of her upcoming multilingual thriller, Nishabdam.

About Nishabdam, Anushka in the thriller will be seen playing a mute artist opposite R.Madhavan. The film has Madhavan as a musician.

Nishabdam is been helmed by Hemant Madhukar, and is bankrolled by Kona Venkat.

The Anushka starrer will hit the big screen on 2nd April in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English languages.

