Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty who is known worldwide for her character Devasena which she played in Baahubali, completed her 15 years in films. A special event ’15 Years Of Anushka’ was organized for the actress in Hyderabad where she received a warm welcome from her fans, filmmakers Puri Jagannadh and SS Rajamouli along with others.

The actress had a gala time with her fans and guests there at the special event, as she also interacted with the media and spoke about her career, her journey in films so far, her fans and also about her marriage plans.

15 Years Of Anushka Shetty: Netizens Express Their Love For Baahubali Actress With Heartwarming Tweets
Anushka’s fans also took to Twitter to trend #15YearsOfAnushkaShetty with heartwarming messages for their favourite actress on the special occasion.

Below are some of the adorable tweets which fans had for Anushka.

Anushka who was last seen on the big screen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in a cameo is all busy these days with promotions of her upcoming multilingual thriller, Nishabdam.

About Nishabdam, Anushka in the thriller will be seen playing a mute artist opposite R.Madhavan. The film has Madhavan as a musician.

Nishabdam is been helmed by Hemant Madhukar, and is bankrolled by Kona Venkat.

The Anushka starrer will hit the big screen on 2nd April in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English languages.

