Prajakta Koli AKA Mostly Sane To Be A Part Of Barack Obama & Michelle Obama’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’

Indian YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli will be a part of the virtual graduation ceremony, “Dear Class of 2020”, headlined by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Organised by YouTube, the virtual event will give a farewell to students who won’t be able to get an in-person farewell due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

YouTube has also enlisted the likes of Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Sundar Pichai, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and Taylor Swift among others to participate in the celebration.

Happy to represent India in “Dear Class of 2020”, Prajakta, who earlier collaborated with Michelle Obama on “Creators For Change”, said: “As COVID-19 continues to impact in-person gatherings and events all around the world, students have been finding new ways to celebrate their milestones. While it’s definitely okay to mourn the loss of in-person milestone events, it’s also inspiring the ways people are creating new ways to celebrate achievements.”

Prajakta Koli further added: “Class of 2020, the world has changed. You will determine how we re-erect, and it’s important you make your community your priority. It feels great to represent India on such a massive global platform. I am forever indebted to YouTube for helping me represent India at such global initiatives and conversations. I am looking forward to seeing the reaction on the video I’ve made for this project. I will be curating content with assorted characters, who will be representing different family members, congratulating and wishing the graduates best of luck in their own quirky style.”

“Dear Class of 2020” will be live-streamed on June 6, via YouTube Originals.

