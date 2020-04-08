WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Says Coronavirus Is God’s Punishment & We Might Not Need A Vaccine

Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and many known faces have come forward to help needy people. Apart from providing help, celebrities are voicing their opinions on such a crisis and now, WWE legend Hulk Hogan too has expressed his point of view.

Hulk Hogan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a post, stating that coronavirus is god’s punishment for all the sins that have been done by humans. He also said that maybe we don’t vaccine but an isolated time for improving ourselves by introspection.

He wrote, “Word up, can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, “you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church”

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

Well, his words might seem philosophical but it does make sense.

