Whoa! Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle To Release In 4 Languages In India

Robert Downey Jr is all set to entertain us in his upcoming fantasy adventure film, Dolittle. Directed by Stephen Gaghan, the film is based on the character Doctor Dolittle which was created by Hugh Lifting and it’s based on The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle.

Fans can’t wait to see Downey on the big screen again. The talented actor will be seen in a film after making his admirers emotional and leaving them heartbroken in 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame. The actor has a great fan following even in India and hence, the film will be releasing in 4 different languages.

Dolittle is all set to hit the screens on January 14, 2020, and it will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The audience can enjoy watching the film in Imax, 4DX, 3D, 2D and MX4D. Well, that’s a big news for all Robert Downey Jr admirers! Even Avengers: Endgame was released in different languages so that it can reach out and be watched by more and more people in India.

Coming to the film, along with Robert, it also stars Emma Thompson, Selena Gomez, Ralph Fiennes and Rami Malek.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!