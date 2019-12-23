WHOA! Is Joaquin Phoenix’s Character Arthur Fleck NOT The Real Joker?

Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix was one of the biggest films of the year. The audience did not know what was coming and were extremely surprised to see what Todd Phillip and Phoenix had created. Joker showed how Batman’s archnemesis, Joker was originated but how would you feel if we tell you Joaquin Phoenix’s Character Arthur Fleck wasn’t the Joker at all.

Well, before you start thinking that we are joking, let us tell you that the director – Todd Phillip himself has revealed the same. Yes, we are as shocked as you are. Many theories have surfaced online as to how and where did the joker originate from and this time the new outlook is served by the director himself who says, ” He might not be Joker.”

Phillips talked about the probability of Phoenix’s Joker being faux. In Joker: Vision & Fury, a 22-minute behind-the-scenes video, Todd is seen saying, “There are many ways to look at the movie. He might not be Joker. This is just a version of a Joker origin. It’s just the version this guy is telling in this room at a mental institution. I don’t know that he’s the most reliable narrator in the world, you know what I’m saying?”

Actually, it’s not surprising that there is yet another theory about Jokers’ origin. It has always been like this, a mystery. The Clown Prince Of Crime has always narrated varied stories of how he came to be. In Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight as well, Heath Ledger’s Joker gives out multiple versions of how he got his scars. Same was the case in the graphic novel, The Killing Joke, where Joker had multiple origin stories that he narrated during the course of the novel.

Well, Joker fans, now you have a lot to think about! We are trying to figure out it too.

For the people who still haven’t seen Joker, the blockbuster 2019 film featured Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. He is a wannabe stand-up comedian who suffers from mental health problems. He loses his sanity day by day as he faces several harsh realities and adapts his alter-ego Joker.

The film became the first R-rated movie in history to hit $1 billion globally.

