Tom Holland Wishes Jake Gyllenhaal A Happy Birthday & Their Picture Surely Is #HusbandGoals

Actor Tom Holland had a special happy birthday wish for his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal on social media.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old actor took to Instagram to wish Gyllenhaal in a tongue-in-cheek way, reports etcanada.com.

He shared a photograph of himself and Gyllenhaal, who turned 39 on December 19, snuggling up on a couch during their press tour to promote the superhero sequel.

“He’s the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday mate. #husbandgoals,” wrote Holland.

Gyllenhaal later reposted the same photograph on his Instagram, writing, “Thanks homie! #husbandgoals.”

The pair’s on-screen chemistry won million hearts in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Since then, they have shared their admiration through posts.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!