Spider-Man Fame Tom Holland’s Cute Encounter With A Homeless Man Proves He’s No Less A Superhero In Real Life

In reel life, Tom Holland plays a superhero from the Marvel cinematic universe called Spider-Man. But his recent kind gesture towards a homeless man proves he is a hero in real life as well.

The 23-year-old actor recently went out shopping at a store and needed a coin to free a Waitrose trolley so he borrowed it from a homeless person. The actor took the money for the trolley and after his shopping gave it back to the hero hobo, along with an extra £100.

The scene in New Malden, South West London, was witnessed by a mum who said: “My six-year-old daughter and I chatted to this homeless guy. He was saying that a guy needed a pound for a trolley and he gave the pound to help. He said that he was sure the guy was Spider-Man in the movie. Then I watched the guy come back and gave the homeless gentleman £100 and £1 from the trolley. I had tears in my eyes”, she told The Sun.

Reportedly, Tom has broken up with Olivia Bolton and is enjoying singlehood again. According to a report by Daily Mail, the two had been close since they were children and after dating for a while, they have decided to call it quits. A source stated that while the two still share a close bond, they have decided that they should be just friends.

On the professional front, Tom Holland was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home and will be gearing up for his 3rd outing as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3.

