Ryan Reynolds Singing Birthday Song For Hugh Jackman Is Friendship Goals

Deadpool fame Ryan Reynolds and Logan fame Hugh Jackman are setting new friendship goals outside the superhero universe. Ryan sang a high-pitched cheeky birthday song for Hugh, who celebrated his 51st birthday.

Taking to his social media, Jackman wrote: “At first I thought – Ugh, now I have to actually apologize. But then,” alongside a clip of Reynolds, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Hello Hugh, I was just going to wish you a happy birthday… And then I saw what you said, and in a word… hurtful, enjoy the show.. Hugh Jackman,” Reynolds said in the video.

The “Deadpool” star then began to start singing Happy Birthday.

He concluded the clip saying: “And I’m not f**king professionally trained you Jackman you piece of sh*t.” The video is a happy treat and you cannot miss it, check it right bellow:

Reynolds took to his own Instagram account to wish Jackman a cheeky birthday message, putting a cake sticker over the Wolverine’s star’s face. Jackman hit back re-posting the birthday snap with an animation of Judge Judy Sheindlin rolling her eyes on top of Reynold’s face.

The two have been joking with each other and having fun for years now giving fans content they look for.

