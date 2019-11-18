Russo Brothers On Martin Scorsese’s Remarks: “Scorsese Doesn’t Own Cinema”

That Martin Scorsese made a controversial remark on the Marvel Studios’ superhero franchise films and that gave birth to lots of arguments and debates is known to all. Finally breaking their silence on the row are the director duo of Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

Reacting to Martin’s comment that superhero films are theme park experience and not cinema, The Russo brothers said that the veteran filmmaker does not own the cinema.

Recently in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe said, “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being. Ultimately, we define cinema as a film that can bring people together to have a shared, emotional experience.”

Talking about how they do not see their recent release as a financial success but an emotional one “When we look at the box office (of) ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, we don’t see that as a signifier of financial success, we see it as a signifier of emotional success. It’s a movie that had an unprecedented impact on audiences around the world in the way that they shared that narrative and the way that they experienced it. And the emotions they felt watching it,” Joe said.

Scorsese had also commented that the films under the genre lack in emotional and psychological experiences.

Joe expressed how it was not possible to debate with the veteran filmmaker since he had not seen the film. He jokes, “But, at the end of the day, what do we know?”

Joe further said, “We’re just two guys from Cleveland, Ohio, and ‘cinema’ is a New York word. In Cleveland, we call them movies.” “The other way to think about it, too, is nobody owns cinema. We don’t own cinema. You don’t own cinema. Scorsese doesn’t own cinema,” added Anthony.

For the uninitiated, Avenger: Endgame released in February this year and was a never seen before rage. The film that earned a whopping USD 2.78 billion is the highest earner ever globally.

