Oscars 2020: Robert Downey Jr’s Name For The Best Actor Missing, Though Disney Pushes Avengers: Endgame For 13 Categories

Avengers: Endgame is without any doubt the most celebrated film of the year and the Box Office numbers are the proof. The film that broke all the possible Box Office records and became the highest earner of all times is now in the run for the Oscars.
Today Disney announced its Awards Consideration list. After winning a good number of awards for Blank Panther now the giant is pushing Anthony and Joe Russo directed Avengers: Endgame for 13 different categories.
One thing that has upset the fans though is that the giant not pushing Robert Downey Jr’s name for the best actor. Notably, Disney has not pushed any actor for the award but the fans were expecting Robert’s name as he had been praised the most for the final Avengers installment.
Last year Disney pushed Black Panther for seven nominations and the film made it big at the Academy Awards winning three. Talking about Endgame the film has started collecting awards at various pop award shows already and is now eying the Oscars. We will have to wait till 2020 to see how the film fares at the Academy Awards.
Below is the list of categories and candidates:
BEST PICTURE
- Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
BEST DIRECTOR
- Anthony & Joe Russo
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Christopher Marks & Stephen McFeely
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Trent Opaloch
BEST FILM EDITING
- Jeffrey Ford, ACE
- Matthew Schmidt
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Production Designer – Charles Wood
- Set Decorator – Tonja Schurmann
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Judianna Makovsky
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
- John Blake
- Janine Thompson
- Brian Sipe
BEST SOUND MIXING
- Tom Johnson
- Juan Peralta
- John Pritchett, CAS
BEST SOUND EDITING
- Shannon Mills
- Daniel Laurie
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Dan Deleeuw
- Matt Aitken
- Russell Earl
- Dan Sudick
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Alan Silvestri
