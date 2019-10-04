Oscars 2020: Robert Downey Jr’s Name For The Best Actor Missing, Though Disney Pushes Avengers: Endgame For 13 Categories

Avengers: Endgame is without any doubt the most celebrated film of the year and the Box Office numbers are the proof. The film that broke all the possible Box Office records and became the highest earner of all times is now in the run for the Oscars.

Today Disney announced its Awards Consideration list. After winning a good number of awards for Blank Panther now the giant is pushing Anthony and Joe Russo directed Avengers: Endgame for 13 different categories.

One thing that has upset the fans though is that the giant not pushing Robert Downey Jr’s name for the best actor. Notably, Disney has not pushed any actor for the award but the fans were expecting Robert’s name as he had been praised the most for the final Avengers installment.

Last year Disney pushed Black Panther for seven nominations and the film made it big at the Academy Awards winning three. Talking about Endgame the film has started collecting awards at various pop award shows already and is now eying the Oscars. We will have to wait till 2020 to see how the film fares at the Academy Awards.

Below is the list of categories and candidates:

BEST PICTURE

Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR

Anthony & Joe Russo

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Christopher Marks & Stephen McFeely

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Trent Opaloch

BEST FILM EDITING

Jeffrey Ford, ACE

Matthew Schmidt

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Production Designer – Charles Wood

Set Decorator – Tonja Schurmann

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Judianna Makovsky

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

John Blake Janine Thompson Brian Sipe



BEST SOUND MIXING

Tom Johnson

Juan Peralta

John Pritchett, CAS

BEST SOUND EDITING

Shannon Mills

Daniel Laurie

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dan Deleeuw

Matt Aitken

Russell Earl

Dan Sudick

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alan Silvestri

