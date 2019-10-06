No Time To Die Poster: James Bond Daniel Craig Looks Dashing As Ever

A James Bond 007 movie never gets old and hence even when the 25th part of the film is releasing now, people are pretty much excited about it. Yes, you read that right. James Bond is back and this time he promises double the action than before.

The team released a new poster to celebrate the day as #JamesBondsDay and treated the fans with the first look of Daniel Craig from the movie. The poster of the movie looks intriguing enough to pull the audience to the theatres. Talking about the poster, we can see the veteran actor Daniel Craig dressed in a fit tuxedo, with an intense expression on his face. The name of the movie is penned in white bold letters and seeing the iconic 007 logo will make you excited.

The makers dropped the first look poster on Saturday morning. Sharing the poster on their official Instagram handle, James Bond 007, th team wrote, “Celebrate #JamesBondDay with the first poster for #NoTimeToDie #Bond25” The release day of the poster also marks as the Global James Bond Day to celebrate the success of the James Bond series. Check out the poster:



This 25th part of the much-loved franchise will see James Bond on a mission to save a captured scientist which turns out to be an adventurous show for the audience.

Along with Craig, the movie will also feature Christoph Waltz, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw. The new addition of Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah and David Dencik.

How excited are you to watch this film? Let us know in the comments section below.

