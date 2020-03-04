Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Soon To Have A Baby? The Singer Reveals

After the heartbreaking separation with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus quickly moved on and started dating Kaitlynn Carter. When even this relationship did not work out for her, she found love in 23-year-old Australian singer Cody Simpson. Their relationship hit it off quite well and the lovebirds look madly in love now.

While the two are enjoying this lovely phase, rumours have it that Miley and Cody are also having their first child together. These speculations rifed up after Cody was recently seen speaking about how he wants to raise a child in his native land, Australia. However, the American singer denied the rumours and said that there is no truth to these rumours.

Cody was a guest on the Today Show. When asked by Karl and co-host Allison Langdon about Miley’s pregnancy, the singer said, “Oh yeah, I’ve been pregnant for years apparently.” He further spoke about how he is dealing with all the talk about his personal life and said, “What I try to do is just focus on my work and what’s important to me, and for me, that’s my work and my music. The rest just kind of comes along with it. It’s all part of it. You just have to take it in stride and be cool with it.”

Miley and Cody seem to be going really strong as Miley’s manager Matt Zeidman informed that they’ve both moved on from their hard-partying days and enjoying their sober romance. Zeidman said: “It is early, but their friendship is longstanding and deeper than people realise. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

As for Miley and Liam, they reportedly parted ways because of infidelity on Miley’s part however the singer has denied the claims. They filed for divorce in August 2019 and reached a divorce settlement in December.

