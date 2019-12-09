Maggie Smith AKA Professor Minerva McGonagall Reveals Working In Harry Potter Films Wasn’t Satisfying For Her

Maggie Smith played an integral part in all the Harry Potter films. She essayed one of the strongest and positive characters of Professor Minerva McGonagall. Even today, people remember as Professor McGonagall, thanks to her performance.

Along with Harry Potter films, the actress also won fans because of the film Downton Abbey in which she played the character named Dowager Countess Violet Crawley. While we love her performances in both the films, the actress feels they weren’t satisfying for her.

In an interaction with UK’s Evening Standard, Maggie Smith said, “I am deeply grateful for the work in ‘Potter’ and indeed ‘Downton’ but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying. I didn’t really feel I was acting in those things.”

The actress revealed that her Harry Potter co-star and late actor Alan Rickman who played Professor Severus Snape used to joke that their work in these films was made up fully of reaction scenes. But she also shared that the advantage of working in these films was that she got to bond with her five grandchildren.

During that time, Smith wanted to work in theatre too. However, that didn’t happen as there were no opportunities in that area.

Well, we are really fond of Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and she’s given a face to one of the best characters in the book!

