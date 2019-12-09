Mahesh Bhatt Lashes Out During Daughter’s Book Launch, Alia Bhatt Says “Papa Is Not Allowed To Talk”

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lost his cool while talking about “fitting” in the society during his daughter Shaheen Bhatt’s book launch. His other daughter and actress Alia Bhatt tried to calm him down and joked that “Papa is not allowed to talk”.

Shaheen has unveiled a deeply personal memoir “I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier” on her struggle with depression. The book launch was attended by the Bhatt clan which included, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt.

During the interaction with the media, Mahesh got emotionally carried away and began ranting his response to the question in a rather loud manner. The director was quoted saying, “There are no answers. The mankind does not have answers. There are only pretenders, who pretend to have answers and institutionalize those answers. They impose those answers on you with the butt end of a gun or make it a religion. You bull shit to your children and you don’t practice what you preach to them. They see it. I have never pretended to my children. That is why they don’t feel like a misfit around me. In fact, I am a misfit at 71. I can’t expect a young little girl to fit into this sick world where brutality is legitimized.”

Mahesh Bhatt further went on to say, “Nothing is wrong with you darling. The psychiatrist wants to fit you into this brutal world and he is more sick.”

In a video, Soni can be seen signaling him to calm down. An uncomfortable Alia also says, “I warned you this was going to happen.”

Alia later says: “Papa is not allowed to talk.”

