Kourtney Kardashian is having a gala time with her kids on this coronavirus lockdown. The WHO has announced coronavirus as pandemic and has requested everyone to take care of themselves and stay indoors as much as possible. Taking advantage of this, Kourtney is seen spending some quality time with her kids Penelope, Reign and Mason.

Kourtney shared an IGTV video of a 5-year-old son, Reign meditating in this coronavirus pandemic situation on Instagram and wrote, “Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together. And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world 💕Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.✨🙏🏼”

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s fans are going crazy about Reign and one user commented, “I cannot wait for the next video of him 😩”. Another user commented, “More videos of reign pleaseeeeeee”. Well, people clearly want more of Reigny and so do we!

Kourtney’s son Mason is already a superstar on TikTok and we often see Kourtney video-bombing him in the videos. On the other hand, Kourt’s sister, Kim is also sharing pictures and videos of her kids being quarantined.

Kardashians is one big happy family as we can see!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!