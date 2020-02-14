Jennifer Connelly Opens Up About Her Experience Of Playing The Lead In Alita: Battle Angel

Actress Jennifer Connelly says the emergence of streaming services has had an impact on the film industry, so much so there is no room for independent production.

“I feel like we’re spending more time at home. People go to the movies less; they stream movies at home on big TV screens. This has had an impact on the industry. These days, the films made for theatrical release have to be spectacles. In the 1970s, an Oscar-winning film was also a blockbuster. Today, there is no room for independent production and different points of view,” Connelly said.

Asked what feeds her as an actress, she said: “Over the years, I’ve listened to various albums by Radiohead while working on movies – different albums depending on the project. I often return to the books of Virginia Woolf – I find interesting things there for building my characters. But what feeds me the most are the streets of New York They’re unpredictable.”

The actress was recently seen in “Alita: Battle Angel”, which is set to premiere on February 16 on Star Movies.

Talking about the film, she said: “I took it as a personality challenge since she was not the person she initially presented — neither bad nor good, she’s someone with her own plans. She is in her own stubborn yet diluted world thinking that she can possibly escape from the place which obviously she can’t. She looks like a very screen friendly yet delicious villain in the beginning later we get to know the real reason behind her behaviour.”

