Jennifer Aniston Gives Her Hardworking FRIENDS A ‘Hats Off’ & It’s Not Who You Think!

Jennifer Aniston and the entire cast of FRIENDS including Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and others have treated their fans with the biggest news of a reunion. We love how they have been rooting for each other since years, not just professionally but in personal life as well. However, this time it is some other friends that our favourite Jenny AKA Rachel has been giving a shout out too, and it’s exactly why we love her so much!

The entire world is going through a turmoil with the Coronavirus disease spreading like a wildfire, and people stuck under their homes, following self-quarantine. But there’s a section who has to be on field, to serve for the citizens. That’s exactly who Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to.

The FRIENDS fame actress took to her Instagram story to spread awareness regarding Coronavirus and asked her fans to take necessary precautions. “This is a chaotic time… but remember the best thing we can do right now I stay informed, stay cal and stay inside or away from crowds to help slow the spread of virus. It’s important we take it seriously so that we can keep others healthy. If you’re young and healthy please remember social distancing is not just for you, it’s to help everyone who is at risk or vulnerable. We need to work together. Be safe and spread the word,” her story read.

In another post, the actress shared pictures of working women doctors and paid their tribute as she pointed out, “Sending lots of love and gratitude to all of these women working around the clock. You are our heroes.”

Meanwhile, with the on-going situation, it looks like FRIENDS fans will have to wait more than usual for the reunion episode.

