Good News For Narcos: Mexico Fans! Michael Pena & Diego Luna To Come To India

Narcos: Mexico stars Michael Pena and Diego Luna will be coming to India later this month to meet the country’s filmmakers.

Showrunner of the Netflix show Eric Newman will also be coming to Mumbai with the lead starcast, a statement to IANS.

The Narcos franchise holds a very significant spot in the minds of the Indian audience. The title was number one on the list of the most binge-watched Netflix shows in India last year.

The team of the show will also be meeting fans of the series.

Narcos: Mexico is scheduled to premiere on November 16, most likely at a Netflix fan event in Mumbai earlier that week.

It will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganised confederation of independent growers and dealers.

It will showcase the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Pena) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined.

Narcos: Mexico is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Newman is executive producer and showrunner.