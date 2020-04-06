Gear Up, Ladies! You Favourite Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man Is Single & Available

Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man is the youngest and most charming Avenger. There is good news as well as bad news for all spidey fans out there today. The Avengers: Endgame actor has reportedly split with his 9-months-old girlfriend, Olivia Bolton.

Yes, you read that right. Tom was earlier linked to his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Zendaya but his Hyde Park date night with a blondie soon dismissed all the rumours. A report by The Sun via Daily Mail has reported the news first and announced that the two has officially called it quits after dating for almost nine months.

A source close to The Sun revealed that the childhood sweethearts are better off friends and said, “Tom and Olivia remain very close but decided recently it was best for them to be just friends rather than a couple. It was all very amicable and they both think it is for the best.”

Post his date in July 2019, Holland was asked by GQ magazine about the pictures that went viral on the internet. Tom replied, “I’m a very private person. If you do a Google search, I’m not a tabloid person. I don’t like living in the spotlight. I’m quite good at only being in the spotlight when I need to be. Um, so…uh…it just was a bit of a shock to the system. It’s the first time I’ve ever kind of been in the tabloids. It’s the first time something like this has ever really happened to me.”

So all the single ladies (singing Beyonce’s version of it) give it cheer for Tom. He’s SINGLE and this can be your chance to spam him with Instagram DMs.

