FRIENDS’ ‘Monica’ Courteney Cox Will Date ‘Chandler’ Matthew Perry ONLY If He Gets Rid Of Drugs!

FRIENDS’ pair Courteney Cox-Matthew Perry (Monica Geller-Chandler Bing) and Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer (Rachel & Ross) have always been viewers’ favourite. In fact, the craze ever since the show has been such that their fans want to see them dating each other in real lives too. While that might just happen in the case of Mondler but only on these certain conditions by Courteney!

Rumours around Matthew Perry crushing on his on-screen love interest have been rife since forever. Now, it looks like Courteney Cox is finally reconsidering things but wants him to sober up before anything else. A recent report by the International website, National Enquirer, reveals the same as, “She’s told Matt that he is a charming, wonderful guy with a lot of offer, but she is not interested in someone with a lot of baggage.”

However, some other reports are stating the rumours as false and the actress has no interest in being anything beyond friends.

Meanwhile, recently Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut and raked in a Guinness World Record for garnering 1 million followers in barely 5 hours of her debut. Not only this has been fastest yet, but the craze was also such that even Instagram servers broke down and users found difficulties in utilising the app.

Jennifer Aniston who raked in 20 million followers within a few days from the debut, hit a yet-another milestone. She shared the news with a video of herself at an awards dinner, she wrote, “20 million followers? That’s a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS.”

For this milestone, she was, in fact, being teased on Instagram. Her close pal Erin Foster wrote: “WTF you’ve only been here a couple of weeks. I’ve been working this scene for 4 yrs!”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!