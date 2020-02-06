Ellie Goulding Shares A Hot Picture In A Black Lingerie As She Gets Red Carpet Ready

Singer Ellie Goulding got bold and exposed her nipples in sheer lace lingerie online. The singer took to Instagram to upload a string of behind the scenes snaps from an event.

The “Love me like you do” hitmaker could be seen getting ready to attend an exclusive party. Held in London, the party was packed with some of the biggest stars in the world, reports dailystar.co.uk.

From Charlize Theron to Irina Shayk, Margot Robbie to Victoria Beckham, Nicole Scherzinger and Liam Payne, all were seen at the exclusive party.

In the pictures taken in her hotel room, Goulding can be seen stripped down to her black lingerie as she started the process of making herself red carpet ready.

Made out of sheer black lace, the garment left almost nothing to the imagination. In fact, her nipples could early be seen as the camera captured the intimate moment.

Despite having a great night, she later took to social media to complain she was suffering from a hangover from hell.

Posting a clip of her in the gym, she wrote: “Hangover of death today. Worked out anyway because I knew I’d feel better after.”

