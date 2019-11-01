Dean McDermott Says Monogamy Is Hard For Him, Here’s Why

Actor Dean McDermott finds it “hard” being in a monogamous relationship.

The former “Chopped Canada” host is married to “BH90210” star Tori Spelling, but he confessed in an interview with Us Weekly he finds being in a relationship with one person exclusively a challenge, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Monogamy is hard for, I guess, (for) several reasons — for wanting that initial lust that we have intrinsically built into us. Men, we’re like, we need to spread our seed everywhere. It’s (been) in our DNA for millions and millions of years. There’s that, but then there’s also, ‘Oh, God. This relationship is work’,” McDermott said.

“And it is. Every relationship is work, and when you get to that point, you can’t bail. You’ve gotta knuckle under and work it out,” the star added.

Earlier this year, Spelling shared similar sentiments while chatting on her beau’s “Daddy Issues” podcast.

“It’s really hard to be monogamous,” she had declared, adding: “You’re always changing, and if you’re not on the same page you have to try to change again, and evolve and be on the same page.”

Tori and Dean share five children, and last month he shared the secret to their successful relationship, saying that they still have intimacy daily, 13 years after they first got together.

“You’re never (too) tired for sex… My wife’s hot as f**k,” he had said.

