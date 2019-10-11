Black Eyed Peas On His Single With J Balvin: “The Final Song & Video Feel Like The Classic Next Level Futurism”

Black Eyed Peas have joined hands with singer J Balvin for a single “RITMO (Bad boys for life)”.

The upbeat track will appear on the soundtrack of the film “Bad Boys For Life”, which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

In the official music video for the song, directed by Colin Tilley, the musicians perform the track in a neon-lit room with futuristic lights, costumes and dancers, reports rollingstone.com.

The colourful video merges clips from the film as well, showing Smith and Lawrence in car chases sequences.

“I wanted to re-imagine ‘The rhythm of the night’ by Corona and give it a minimal, futurist, afro-fused reggaeton vibe,” said Black Eye Peas frontman will.i.am.

“The final song and video feel like the classic next level futurism that the Black Eyed Peas are all about,” he added.

Balvin said: “I’ve been a Black Eyed Peas fan for as long as I can remember. They are legends and it’s an honour to join them and become part of the sound of ‘Bad Boys For Life’.”

“RITMO (Bad boys for life)” is Black Eyed Peas first release on their new record label Epic Records.

“Bad Boys for Life”, is the sequel to the 1995 film “Bad Boys”. The story revolves around a modern, highly specialised police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in Miami. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in January, 2020.

