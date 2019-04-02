“Roke Na Rukenge Ab To Yaara” and trust us when A. R. Rahman says this, all the Marvel superheroes look serious about it. Marvel’s desi anthem is here and it is all kinds of magic.

The video looks very colourful and typical Rahman’s style. The official handle of Marvel Studios took to Twitter to unveil the Marvel Anthem on April 1.

”Here’s something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro AR Rahman,” they captioned the video on their official Twitter account.

But seems like the Internet is not happy with the song and the Twitterati is really disappointed with Rahman about this song. The song is directed by Punit Malhotra who is currently working on SOTY2.

“Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for Avengers: Endgame. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track,” Rahman earlier told IANS.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers Endgame will release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here