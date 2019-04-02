“Roke Na Rukenge Ab To Yaara” and trust us when A. R. Rahman says this, all the Marvel superheroes look serious about it. Marvel’s desi anthem is here and it is all kinds of magic.

The video looks very colourful and typical Rahman’s style. The official handle of Marvel Studios took to Twitter to unveil the Marvel Anthem on April 1.

”Here’s something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro AR Rahman,” they captioned the video on their official Twitter account.

Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro @arrahman.@Russo_Brothers https://t.co/cu6Z5I4LyE — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) April 1, 2019

But seems like the Internet is not happy with the song and the Twitterati is really disappointed with Rahman about this song. The song is directed by Punit Malhotra who is currently working on SOTY2.

Just listened #MarvelAnthem.

This may kill half of the remaining universe 😂😂😂 — ViveKhunti (@VivekKhunti) April 1, 2019

The fuck did I just watch?😂😂 As a song it's great but #MarvelAnthem by AR Rahman doesn't even fit to the tone of the film. Mai Hoon by Sanam band was more appropriate for Amazing Spiderman2. @Marvel — Politically Bankrupt (@pradeepNvishnu) April 2, 2019

There are other so many talented artist who could have sung it in a better way. Totally Disappointed. #MarvelAnthem #MarvelRising #Marvel — Jharna Chaturvedi (@JharnaChaturve3) April 2, 2019

“Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for Avengers: Endgame. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track,” Rahman earlier told IANS.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers Endgame will release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

