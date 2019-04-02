’83 Update: Sacred Games Fame Jatin Sarna To Essay Yashpal Sharma In This Ranveer Singh Starrer!

Creating waves with his one-liners in the much acclaimed Sacred Games, Jatin Sarna’s character Bunty became a household name, now the actor is all set to present yet another memorable role as he steps into the shoes of Yashpal Sharma in the much-anticipated ’83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama will unfold one of the biggest and most celebrated events in the history of Indian Cricket, as it brings to the screen the World Cup victory of 1983. Leaving fans excited with every update, the makers have been announcing the additions to the film team regularly.

As Jatin Sarna joins the cast of the film, he said, “Well honestly I am a fan of him since New York and other films which he did. The kind of sensibility and entertainment he serves in his movies always grown this desire in me to work with him. There is also this small incident which happened a year ago. I was going with my friend in an auto and Kabir Khan was passing side by in his car for a moment he saw us so do I and I waved my hand as a gesture of hi and he responded on this my friend said does he know you. I said no but yes one day I’ll work with him maybe then…and we laughed ..So the day has come.

The best part is he treats every actor of him very sweetly and pays proper attention. For him, all are equal which eventually makes him super likeable. And the same reflects whenever he comes to visit us on practise session ..He also trains with us some time and keeps an eye on how we are doing. So in totality, I am glad I got this opportunity to work with him that too on such a subject which larger than life and close to every Indian. Plus my love for cricket and dream of becoming one is also going to fulfil.

Further adding the actor shared “Now on playing Yashpal Sharma was something I never imagined. I was given Madan Lal’s part for an audition but it didn’t work out. Though the audition went fantastic and they liked it too.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!