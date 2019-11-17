Avengers Actor Mark Ruffalo Opens Up On Hulk’s Future In MCU Films, Says He Can Come Up With A Storyline

Marvel has given us some amazing superheroes and Hulk is one of them. After Edward Norton in the first film, the character is wonderfully played by Mark Ruffalo.

A few months ago, MCU announced their upcoming phase which will have special series for Loki, Wanda Vision, Hawkeye and films for Black Widow, Thor and the Guardians of The Galaxy. Earlier, even superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor got their standalone films. However, Hulk with Mark Ruffalo playing the character hasn’t got a solo film. No one knows what is his future in the MCU films further.

This concern was raised by Marvel and Hulk fans. They are of the hopes that Mark too will get a solo film for Dr. Bruce Banner. The talented actor recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and was asked about the same. The actor said that he can come up with a storyline for his characters.

Ruffalo said, “I don’t know. I do know that I did give Kevin Feige the Blockbuster Award at the Hollywood Film Awards the other day to a smattering of applause and he did say, ‘Hey, do you think there’s any more story left here?’ and I said ‘I could probably come up with a few storylines,’ and he said ‘Maybe you should come in and we’ll have a talk.”

Well, we don’t know about a solo film but we hope we get to see our cute and angry Hulk in upcoming MCU films.

