TikTok continues to grab attention for all the wrong reasons. A couple of weeks ago, it was a roast war between CarryMinati and Amir Siddiqui and now, the platform is back in the news again. Seems like #BanTikTok movement isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Recently, a video went viral on TikTok in which we saw an inhuman side of two teenagers. As per the disturbing video, two teenagers tied the legs and mouth of a dog and threw him in a pond. Considering the seriousness of the issue, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has come forward to take action against those teenagers for their cruel act.

PETA even offered a reward with 50,000 to those who will help with the information regarding the two TikTok users. Now, the good news is that PETA filed a First Information Report (FIR) and working with the Ujjain police to arrest the teenagers. The offense is booked under Sections 34 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

“PETA India commends the efforts taken by the Ujjain police and is grateful for the support rendered by Special Inspector General of Police of the Aurangabad Range Dr Ravinder Singal, IPS, and his team of officers, who helped trace the accused to Panchampura in Ujjain, which is also the source of the video,” reads PETA India’s statement over the TikTok video.

The video went viral a couple of days ago and since then there’s a rage on social media. Many of them are even demanding the ban on TikTok.

