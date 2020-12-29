I bet there isn’t a simple person who hasn’t heard a dialogue of the versatile and talented Rajesh Khanna. Born Jatin Khanna, this talent powerhouse of Bollywood has been regarded as the ‘First Superstar’ of Indian cinema after delivering 16 consecutive hits.

Over the course of his career, spanning over four decades, the actor gave us some memorable films filled with some heart touching dialogues. Even now, the dialogues Kaka (as friends fondly call him) delivered are fresh in our minds and something that we should refer to for motivation.

From ‘Babu Moshai Zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi’ to ‘Puspa… I hate tears’ – take a look at some dialogues of Rajesh Khanna. Check them out!

“Babu Moshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi.. Maut ke darr se agar zinda rehna chodhu, to maut kisse kehte hain? Babu Moshai jab tak zinda hoon, tab tak mara nahi hoon. Jab marr gaya, saala mein hi nahi. Toh phir darr kiss baat ka.” – Anand

We couldn’t have started our list without this dialogue. This dialogue has been reused in many films over the years including the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja.

“Babumushoi, zindagi aur maut upar waale ke haath hai … usse na toh aap badal sakte hai na main … hum sab to rangmanch ki kathputliyan hai jinki dor upar waale ki ungliyon mein bandhi hai” – Anand

This is a life lesson we all should always remember.

Maine tumse kitni baar kahan hai ki, Puspa mujhse ye aansu dekhe nahi jaate. I hate tears. – Amar Prem

A dialogue we don’t think any other actor could have delivered with such ease or emotions to stay fresh in our minds even decades later.

Kisi badi khushi ke intezaar mein hum yeh chote chote khushiyoon ke mauke kho dete hain. – Bawarchi

A message which everyone in our time needs to know and remember.

Maine Maut ko dekha to nahi par shayad woh bahut Khubsurat hai. Kambakht jo bhi usse milte hain, Jeena chod diya hain – Namak Haraam

Damn! The emotions are sure to get to you and his expressions while delivering it is on another level altogether.

Main marne se pehle marna nahin chahta – Safar

Under all our current troubles, this dialogue of Kaka’s is sure to motivate you towards positivity.

Pyaar toh na bikne ki cheez hai, na khareedne ki cheez hai… pyaar toh sirf karne ki cheez hai. – Amar Deep

Well, all you guys out there who think material things can get you the boy/girl of your dreams – pay attention.

Ek chhota sa zakhm bahut gehra daag ban sakta hai… aur ek choti si mulaqat jeevan vhar ka saath van sakti hai. – Aradhana

A pickup line that is sure to get the opposite gender falling for you – if you deliver it with the right emotions.

Is duniya mein do taang wala janwar sabse khatarnak janwar hai – Haathi Meri Saathi

Well, everyone who has ever been backstabbed will know how true this statement is.

Na koi tarang hai, na koi umang hai … meri zindagi bhi kya ek kati patang hai – Kati Patang

As much as we love this dialogues, we hope people take more motivation from life and live it to its fullest capacity.

Happy Birthday, Rajesh Khanna. We miss you.

