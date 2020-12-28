Emily In Paris is one of the most loved shows on Netflix. The show features the adventures of a young girl Emily in a foreign land. While Lily Collins and other actors have done a fabulous job, we wonder how the characters look like if the series was ever made in India. So, in today’s article, we would discuss which Indian actors are suitable for the roles of Emily, Gabriel, Mindy and more.

Mithila Palkar As Emily:

Mithila, who is known for playing Kavya in Little Things, has previously worked in a similar series named “Girl In The City.” In that show, she leaves her hometown in Dehradoon and moves to Mumbai. The show featured the challenges of settling down in a new city. We loved Mithila’s innocent yet never give up personality. This is why I think it would be interesting to see her playing Emily.

Sheeba Chaddha As Sylvie:

Remember that Filter Copy’s sketch “If Google Were In Indian Aunty,” where Sheeba played nosy aunty? Sheeba is a great actress who can fit into anyone’s shoes. I think she would look great as Sylvie, Emily’s sadistic boss. In the original series, the character is played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

Abhay Deol As Gabriel:

Lucas Bravo has done an amazing job as Gabriel but if we are making the series with Indian actors, I think Abhay Deol would be a right casting. Abhay is one of those few actors who doesn’t have any haters. The actor has given some really convincing performances in his career. Be it Dev D or JL 50, he nails every character, this is why I think it would be great to see him playing Emily’s love interest. Abhay and Mithila’s pairing would look good too, what say?

Sayani Gupta As Mindy:

Sayani is one of those actors who become the character they play. Her body language also acts. From Gaura in Article 15 to Damini Rizvi-Roy in Four More Shots Please, Sayani has proved that she can perform any character without visible efforts. It would be interesting to see her playing Mindy as I feel the character of Mindy is also very much layered. Unfortunately, that didn’t come out in the original series. Although we can’t deny that Ashley Park has done a fabulous job.

Sandeepa Dhar As Camille:

Camille Razat’s Camille can be played by Sandeepa Dhar, who has a sweet personality. The actress was recently seen in Alt Balaji’s Mum Bhai as Vaishnavi. It would be interesting to see her romancing Abhay Deol and hanging out with Mithila Palkar.

Milind Soman As Antoine:

Milind Soman was last seen as Dr Aamir Warsi in Four More Shots Please. He will also be seen in Alt Balaji’s Paurashpur playing the role of a transgender. Antoine (played by William Abadie) is a married businessman who is engaged in an extramarital affair with Sylive. Milind is a charmer who can do justice to the character.

What do you think about the above cast suggestions? Who else you want to see in Emily In Paris’ Indian version? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

