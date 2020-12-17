If you are looking for Netflix recommendations for the Christmas season, well, look no further. Turn this holiday into a special Netflix date with your kids and family.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. Catch this new film with your kids to remind them of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro with an upcoming coronation, it also complicates her relationship with Kevin. It is up to her double Stacy to save the day before a third lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

A fun spin on a regular fairy tale story, Super Monsters gives you a sneak peek into the lives of the kids of famous monsters who come together at a special preschool. Catch them this Christmas as they help Santa prepping all of his presents to get every gift out on time.

A Trash Truck Christmas

When Santa crash-lands on the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hanks and his best pal, trash truck, along with their animal friends, lend a hand to rescue the holiday for everyone.

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Chico Bon Bon is an eager helper to his neighbors and adapts his skills to meet the unique needs of each problem. He gets along with his friends to hit every home as fast as they case, delivering Blunderberry Cakes, before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster.

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Angela’s Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas. Based on the characters from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, it is a tender and funny story about the importance of family and togetherness.

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Inspired from the books by Dav Pilkey, Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas follows the adventures of George Beard and Harold Hutchins, two best friends who’ve bonded through their love of pranking and comic books. This Christmas special title follows around George and Harold whose Christmas gets really weird after they go back in time to change up some of their beloved holiday traditions.

A GO GO Cory Carson Christmas

Based on the Go. Go. toy line from VTech, this children’s series follows the adventures of Cory Carson. Join Cory in A Go Go Cory Carson Christmas to save the holiday for everyone by helping a familiar looking stranger, who crashed without a memory, remember the magic of Christmas.

The Christmas Chronicles

A holiday adventure from producer Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter), The Christmas Chronicles, tells the story of a sister and brother, whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus on camera turns into an unexpected journey from sneaking into Santa’s sleigh, causing it to crash and nearly derailing Christmas. Watch these siblings work together with Santa and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.

Holiday Rush

Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom . Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.

