Former ‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan, found himself entangled in yet another legal trouble when he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on charges of second-degree domestic violence on New Year’s Day.

Now, the disturbing details of the domestic violence have been revealed, as per the reports of TMZ.

Zachery Ty Bryan Reportedly Threatened to Kill the Woman

According to police reports, Bryan punched the victim several times on the left side of her face, then put his arm around her neck, choking her to the point where she feared for her life.

During the altercation, the woman claims Bryan threatened to kill her. Officers who responded to the scene noted that her injuries were consistent with her account of the incident.

The Woman Also Shares a Child with Zachery Ty Bryan

Bryan, who shares a child with the alleged victim, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

His mugshot showed visible cuts on his face, including his cheek, chin, and lips, along with a red mark on his forehead. He was held on a $10,000 bond and remained incarcerated for a short time before being released later that night around 8 pm.

Zachery Ty Bryan is starting 2025 with another arrest on his record — this time for alleged domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/lJshqaUXa6 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2025

This arrest marks Bryan’s third in just 18 months. He was previously arrested for domestic violence in Oregon in July 2023 and faced DUI charges in California in February 2024.

Despite his troubled legal history, Bryan has not yet publicly addressed the latest allegations.

