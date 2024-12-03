Wynonna Judd’s troubled daughter was reportedly arrested in October this year for allegedly stealing a church van in Charlottesville, Virginia. Grace Pauline Kelley, 28, was booked into Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on October 27 and is being held there without bail.

According to intimate records, Kelley is currently facing seven charges in Albermarle, including three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly committing the illegal act.

The recent charges signify the third occasion that Kelley has been apprehended within a few months.

Authorities Issued a Statement After Grace Pauline Kelley’s Arrest

“On Sunday, October 27, 2024, at approximately 6:34 pm, the Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville,” Albemarle County Police Department officials said.

They added, “Responding officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in Massie Branch Lane, which stopped at approximately 6:43 pm. Officers arrested and charged 28-year-old Grace Pauline Kelley with three counts of felony grand theft (§18.2-95), driving without a license (§46.2-300), destruction of property with intent (§18.2-137), failure to use headlights (§46.2-1030), and setting in motion a vehicle with intent to commit a crime (§18.2-147).”

Church Pastor Said Grace Pauline Kelley was Not in Her ‘Right Mind’ During the Incident

Kent Hart, pastor of Charlottesville-based Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene, said Kelley seemed out of her mind during the alleged event. Hart explained that he was in the kitchen when he suddenly saw the van drive off, prompting him to pursue Kelley.

“I’m like, ‘You stole my van, get out of my van,’ beating on the door. And at this point, I see her very clearly. I saw her buzz cut and face tattoo… It looked to me like she could have been high like she didn’t seem completely in her right mind,” he said, per The Mirror.

After that, Kelley persisted in driving, with Hart in pursuit, until an officer from Albemarle effectuated a traffic stop. The officer’s report recounted Kelley’s assertion that a second had been present but had absconded into the woods after vacating the driver’s seat.

However, upon scrutinizing the footage, it became evident that Kelley was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

The officer wrote, “She began stating she had sold her soul to the devil. I advised the jail staff that she may have taken something. I was later informed that the jail staff observed something inside of Ms. Kelley during her body scan.”

The Church Had Forgiven Grace Pauline Kelley

Hart empathized with the circumstances, saying, “We devoted an entire service to her. We cut the live stream off, and we, as a church, prayed for her and her family … On a personal level, we forgive her.”

He added, “If there’s ever an opportunity for us to be a part of her redemptive process in any way, we’re open to that.”

During the scan, authorities presumed the issue to be merely gas, but Kelley subsequently tested positive for heroin. According to the report, she asked to be institutionalized.

Kelley’s case is scheduled to proceed before the Albemarle General District Court on January 2 next year.

