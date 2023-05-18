Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is one of the richest and s*xiest Hollywood stars. The actor has been a part of many successful ventures and has proved his mettle as an actor by featuring in films like Fast & Furious. Apart from his movies, Johnson also receives a huge respect because of his upright attitude towards everyone. Today, we bring to a throwback when actress Vanessa Kirby opened up the scene of Hobbs and Shaw, where he almost choked The Rock while filming the action sequence. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Interestingly, the Rock and actress Vanessa Kirby worked together in the film Hobbs and Shaw and the film had heavy action sequences like Fast and Furious. The actress once recalled how she used her thighs to choke Johnson while filming a scene and apparently, it was their first meeting.

According to a report in Essentially Sports, the Oscar-nominated actress opened up about the famous scene in the film and revealed how she choked Dwayne Johnson using her thighs. She said, “My first day with him involved me wrapping my legs around Dwayne’s neck. It was the most intense introduction to a film ever and also to a person never met him once before. But yeah, it was so much fun.”

The actress later, in another interview, revealed that she was quite nervous to shoot an intense fight scene with Dwayne Johnson and went on to thank the actor. She had said, “I was like, thank you for not hitting me back.”

Well, indeed, it must have been an exciting experience for the actress keeping in mind that Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest names, when it comes to action movies.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in Fast X, which is slated to release on May 19, 2023 in India. For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

